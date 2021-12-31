Dr. Etleva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bejko Etleva, MD
Overview of Dr. Bejko Etleva, MD
Dr. Bejko Etleva, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Vista, CA.
Dr. Etleva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Etleva's Office Locations
-
1
Frank J. Nolan MD A Professional Corp.2023 W Vista Way Ste H, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (760) 724-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Etleva?
I highly recommend Dr Bejko.She treats me with compassion and is very professional.She explains everything to me and I dont feel rushed during my appointments.
About Dr. Bejko Etleva, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1164804431
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Etleva accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Etleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etleva works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Etleva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Etleva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etleva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etleva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.