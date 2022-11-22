Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajtai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD
Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They graduated from Semmelweis University of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Ajtai works at
Dr. Ajtai's Office Locations
-
1
DENT Neurologic Institute3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Ajtai last summer for cognitive testing. He was attentive, compassionate, and he listened closely to what I had to say. By reiterating my responses I knew that he knew what I was trying to communicate. I left with the assurance that I had been heard and he would take care of my needs as they arose. Thank you, Dr. Ajtai
About Dr. Bela Ajtai, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1316155500
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo - Neuroimaging
- State University Of New York At Buffalo, Jacobs Neurological Institute
- Millard Fillmore Hospital
- Semmelweis University of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajtai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajtai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajtai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajtai works at
Dr. Ajtai has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ajtai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajtai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajtai.
