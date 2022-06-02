Dr. Bela Joshi, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bela Joshi, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bela Joshi, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
Peoria Family Dental Care6808 N Knoxville Ave Ste B, Peoria, IL 61614 Directions (309) 252-5839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and they got me in even though my husband messed up my appointment!
About Dr. Bela Joshi, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1790912046
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.