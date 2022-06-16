Overview of Dr. Bela Kudish, MD

Dr. Bela Kudish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kudish works at Bela Vida Urogynecology in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.