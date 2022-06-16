See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ocoee, FL
Dr. Bela Kudish, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bela Kudish, MD

Dr. Bela Kudish, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kudish works at Bela Vida Urogynecology in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL and Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Atrophic Vaginitis and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kudish's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bela Vida Urogynecology
    10131 W Colonial Dr Ste 4, Ocoee, FL 34761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 445-5270
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Bela Vida Urogynecology
    8400 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 2090, Oviedo, FL 32765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 982-4852
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Bela Vida Urogynecology
    1178 Cypress Glen Cir Ste 2, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 982-4852

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
In-Office Urodynamic Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urge Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Urgency Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 16, 2022
    I have had several procedures done at Bela Vida Med Spa. Dr. Kudish is a great physician with a good eye for artistic balance. She's always done a great job for everything she's done for me.
    Jun 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Bela Kudish, MD
    About Dr. Bela Kudish, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1598712168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

