Dr. Belal Bakir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belal Bakir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Belal Bakir, MD
Dr. Belal Bakir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Bakir works at
Dr. Bakir's Office Locations
-
1
NorthShore Eye and Vision Center2050 Pfingsten Rd Ste 220, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakir?
Dr. Bakir treated my cataracts and glaucoma recently. My vision got improved significantly. The whole procedure went very well! The doctor and the care team are top-notch!
About Dr. Belal Bakir, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073748455
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School/Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Christiana Care Health System
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakir works at
Dr. Bakir has seen patients for Stye, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakir. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.