Overview of Dr. Belal Bakir, MD

Dr. Belal Bakir, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Bakir works at Comprehensive Care Center in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.