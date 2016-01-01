Dr. Belinda Bariring, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bariring is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Bariring, DDS
Overview
Dr. Belinda Bariring, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Clarksville, MD.
Dr. Bariring works at
Locations
-
1
Signal Bell5005 Signal Bell Ln Ste 101, Clarksville, MD 21029 Directions (443) 302-3283Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Belinda Bariring, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1508193244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bariring accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bariring using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bariring has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bariring works at
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Bariring. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bariring.
