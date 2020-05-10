Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD
Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Dr. Dickinson's Office Locations
-
1
Belinda E. Dickinson, M.d., P.A.1325 S Apollo Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 676-5623
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dickinson?
I suffered from extreme seasonal allergies from childhood until my early 30s — no relief —total misery every February, March and April. In my late 20s, I was referred to Dr. Dickinson. With one shot, I experienced almost immediate relief and I was good for the rest of the year. I continued seeing Dr. Dickinson for my annual shot for several years — until I finally no longer was affected by allergies. Simply put, she was a godsend. Professional and personable. Thank you, Dr. Dickinson!
About Dr. Belinda Dickinson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1972579506
Education & Certifications
- U Missouri Med Ctr
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dickinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dickinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dickinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dickinson works at
Dr. Dickinson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.