Overview of Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD

Dr. Belinda Hernandez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Hernandez works at Tavarez Medical Center in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.