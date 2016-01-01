Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD
Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Marquis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Marquis' Office Locations
-
1
ACN East - Pediatrics505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marquis?
About Dr. Belinda Marquis, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1386840999
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marquis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marquis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marquis works at
Dr. Marquis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marquis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marquis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marquis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.