Dr. Belinda Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Ramirez, MD
Overview
Dr. Belinda Ramirez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
-
2
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
-
3
Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital8026 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 271-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramirez?
Dr Belinda has been my GI doctor for nearly 15 years, someone that I trust dearly with my UC situation and I have the greatest respect for her and I enjoys the service I get with her and her staffs each visit...!
About Dr. Belinda Ramirez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1548264146
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramirez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramirez works at
Dr. Ramirez has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramirez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.