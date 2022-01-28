Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savage-Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD
Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Henry Ford Hospital and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Savage-Edwards works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Savage-Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation and Neurological Services LLC2700 Triana Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL 35805 Directions (256) 885-9708
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savage-Edwards?
I have always enjoyed my visits to Dr. Savage-Edwards. Her Nurse-Practioner, Dr. Grandpre, is very knowledgeable and diligent as well. Dr. Savage prescribed vitamin D for me after a telling MRI... First time I've had that at 50,000 IUs. Thorough and proactive.
About Dr. Belinda Savage-Edwards, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1558341164
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savage-Edwards has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savage-Edwards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savage-Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savage-Edwards works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Savage-Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savage-Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savage-Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savage-Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.