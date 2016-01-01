Overview of Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD

Dr. Belinda Shirkey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Manhattan E E T Hospital|University Of Ar College Of Med



Dr. Shirkey works at Retina Associates Of Kentucky in Lexington, KY with other offices in London, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.