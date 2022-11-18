Overview of Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD

Dr. Belinda Velazquez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Velazquez works at Cortes & Velazquez Care Inc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.