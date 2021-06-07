Overview of Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD

Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Avanessian works at Physician Office in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.