Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD
Dr. Bella Avanessian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn and Mount Sinai Queens.
Physician Office230 E 2nd St, New York, NY 10009 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
I had 3 surgeries done by Dr. Avanessian 2 years ago. She is an amazing surgeon and person also very caring. I had no issues at all with scheduling and my surgery results are amazing. She is a very gifted surgeon. Her staff were all very nice and helpful too. Appointments were set very easily and they worked with my schedule. Everyone was very nice to me every time that I went there to see them. The hospital stay was great too. Food was amazing and staff made sure that I was good and comfy the whole stay. I would highly recommend her.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1851687131
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Queens
Frequently Asked Questions
