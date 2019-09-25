Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bella Fridman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bella Fridman, MD
Dr. Bella Fridman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.
Dr. Fridman works at
Dr. Fridman's Office Locations
B.fridman Medical Services PC342 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 339-7399
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor. Since 2010 she is my PCP. I love her office.
About Dr. Bella Fridman, MD
- Nephrology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1821099417
Education & Certifications
- FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fridman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fridman works at
Dr. Fridman has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fridman speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.