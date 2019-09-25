See All Nephrologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Bella Fridman, MD

Nephrology
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bella Fridman, MD

Dr. Bella Fridman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.

Dr. Fridman works at B.fridman Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fridman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    B.fridman Medical Services PC
    342 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 339-7399

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease

Treatment frequency



Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 25, 2019
    Wonderful doctor. Since 2010 she is my PCP. I love her office.
    R lais — Sep 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Bella Fridman, MD
    About Dr. Bella Fridman, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821099417
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fridman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fridman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fridman works at B.fridman Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fridman’s profile.

    Dr. Fridman has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fridman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fridman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fridman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fridman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fridman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

