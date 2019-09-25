Overview of Dr. Bella Fridman, MD

Dr. Bella Fridman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA INSTITUTE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Fridman works at B.fridman Medical Services PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.