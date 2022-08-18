Overview of Dr. Bella Kushnir, MD

Dr. Bella Kushnir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kushnir works at BENSONHURST in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.