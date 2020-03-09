See All General Dentists in Kew Gardens, NY
Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (106)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kew Gardens, NY. 

Dr. Pinkatz works at Kew Gardens Dental P.C. in Kew Gardens, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kew Gardens Dental P.C.
    8234 Lefferts Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 719-7330

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Smile Makeovers Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316955313
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinkatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinkatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinkatz works at Kew Gardens Dental P.C. in Kew Gardens, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pinkatz’s profile.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkatz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkatz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkatz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

