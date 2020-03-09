Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kew Gardens, NY.
Locations
Kew Gardens Dental P.C.8234 Lefferts Blvd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Directions (718) 719-7330
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
a good dentist
About Dr. Bella Pinkatz, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Albanian, Russian and Spanish
- 1316955313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkatz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinkatz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pinkatz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pinkatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkatz speaks Albanian, Russian and Spanish.
106 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkatz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkatz.
