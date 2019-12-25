Overview of Dr. Bella Sandler, MD

Dr. Bella Sandler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tbilisi State Medical University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Sandler works at NEWYORK MEDICAL AND HEALTH PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.