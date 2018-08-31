Dr. Zubkov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bella Zubkov, MD
Overview
Dr. Bella Zubkov, MD is a Dermatologist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo.
Dr. Zubkov works at
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Glastonbury LLC210 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-1543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zubkov is knowledgeable and informative. I feel she gives me a thorough skin check every year. She answers any questions and offers sage advice. I would recommend her to anyone seeking a dermatologist.
About Dr. Bella Zubkov, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083607386
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York at Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zubkov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zubkov has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zubkov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Zubkov. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zubkov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zubkov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zubkov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.