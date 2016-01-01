Dr. Vivas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellatrix Vivas, MD
Overview of Dr. Bellatrix Vivas, MD
Dr. Bellatrix Vivas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Humble, TX.
Dr. Vivas works at
Dr. Vivas' Office Locations
Northeast Pediatric Associates104 E Main St, Humble, TX 77338 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bellatrix Vivas, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1013337450
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vivas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.