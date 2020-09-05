Dr. Belmont Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Belmont Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Belmont Anderson, MD
Dr. Belmont Anderson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
Belmont W. Anderson Dpm Ltd.1416 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 250-0058
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
From the moment I called to make the first appointment with Dr Anderson's office and throughout that and all other visits, it's clear this practice cares about their patients. The excellent customer service, attention to detail and genuine concern was very reassuring. I met with Dr Zack Anderson and was and am very impressed with his knowledge, experience and expertise. He has no other agenda except to do everything possible to help. He listened attentively, respectfully and we worked in concert to find the right diagnosis and treatment plan. AND SUCCEEDED! I highly recommend this outstanding medical group. AND, I promise we're not related!
About Dr. Belmont Anderson, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1194907303
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.