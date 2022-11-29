Overview

Dr. Ben Alilin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Alilin works at AFM Healthcare (Alilin Family Medicine) in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.