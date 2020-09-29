See All Dermatologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Ben Behnam, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Ben Behnam, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with UC Irvine

Dr. Behnam works at Dermatology and Hair Restoration Specialists Inc. in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology and Hair Restoration Specialists Inc.
    2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 303A, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-4989
    Washington Bryan II MD Inc
    11669 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 315-4989

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Sep 29, 2020
    Fast and very efficient but thoughtful and caring, Dr. Behnam takes the time to listen and connect.
    Michael McNellis — Sep 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ben Behnam, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1720278534
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Irvine
    • UCLA - VA Greater Los Angeles
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Behnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Behnam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Behnam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Behnam has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Behnam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behnam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behnam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behnam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

