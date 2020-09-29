Dr. Ben Behnam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behnam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Behnam, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Behnam, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They completed their residency with UC Irvine
Dr. Behnam works at
Locations
Dermatology and Hair Restoration Specialists Inc.2825 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 303A, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-4989
Washington Bryan II MD Inc11669 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 110, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (310) 315-4989
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Fast and very efficient but thoughtful and caring, Dr. Behnam takes the time to listen and connect.
About Dr. Ben Behnam, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UC Irvine
- UCLA - VA Greater Los Angeles
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Dermatology
Dr. Behnam has seen patients for Impetigo, Itchy Skin and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behnam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
