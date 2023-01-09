Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradenham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parham Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Bradenham works at
Locations
Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc12320 W Broad St Ste 203, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 285-8206
Henrico Doctors' Hospital - Forest - Gastrointestinal Specialists7611 Forest Ave Ste 320, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 592-0969
Hospital Affiliations
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Staff was very professional and the procedure was done extremely professionally and all finished in 40 minutes or less. I was very pleased with everything.
About Dr. Benjamin Bradenham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1326350570
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hosp Washington Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bradenham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradenham accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradenham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradenham has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradenham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradenham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradenham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bradenham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bradenham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.