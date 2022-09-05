Dr. Ben Childers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Childers, MD
Overview of Dr. Ben Childers, MD
Dr. Ben Childers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center
Dr. Childers works at
Dr. Childers' Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates Inc.4605 Brockton Ave Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 781-4339
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus
- Riverside Community Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Childers?
Dr. Ben Childers! best surgeon I’ve had, he kind, great staff very nice and office is nice and clean too. In 2018, Dr. Childers did an amazing breast reconstruction/lift, where he had to completely redo the areola from a prior bad breast augmentation by another Dr. And removal of my implants then a lumpectomy to remove a tumor. All caused the asymmetrical if my breast to be off. I told him I did not want to replace my implants. And voila! My natural breasts were completely beautifully done. Very happy100%! He’s Amazing! I highly recommend Dr. Childers and most definitely choosing him for another procedure.
About Dr. Ben Childers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1932287471
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Childers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Childers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Childers works at
Dr. Childers speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.