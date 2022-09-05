See All Plastic Surgeons in Riverside, CA
Dr. Ben Childers, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ben Childers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ben Childers, MD

Dr. Ben Childers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Riverside, CA. They completed their fellowship with Loma Linda University Medical Center

Dr. Childers works at Sheer Beauty in Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Childers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Plastic Surgery Associates Inc.
    4605 Brockton Ave Ste 200, Riverside, CA 92506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 781-4339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center
  • Loma Linda University Medical Center - East Campus
  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Childers?

    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr. Ben Childers! best surgeon I’ve had, he kind, great staff very nice and office is nice and clean too. In 2018, Dr. Childers did an amazing breast reconstruction/lift, where he had to completely redo the areola from a prior bad breast augmentation by another Dr. And removal of my implants then a lumpectomy to remove a tumor. All caused the asymmetrical if my breast to be off. I told him I did not want to replace my implants. And voila! My natural breasts were completely beautifully done. Very happy100%! He’s Amazing! I highly recommend Dr. Childers and most definitely choosing him for another procedure.
    MPMore — Sep 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ben Childers, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ben Childers, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Childers to family and friends

    Dr. Childers' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Childers

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ben Childers, MD.

    About Dr. Ben Childers, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932287471
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Fellowship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Childers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Childers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Childers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Childers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Childers works at Sheer Beauty in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Childers’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Childers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Childers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Childers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Childers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ben Childers, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.