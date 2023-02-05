Dr. Ben Chue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Chue, MD
Overview of Dr. Ben Chue, MD
Dr. Ben Chue, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Lifespring Cancer Treatment Center510 Rainier Ave S # A, Seattle, WA 98144 Directions (206) 686-1266Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Chue and wish team are the best. From the front office and to the clinical team- you couldn’t ask for a more caring team with the same goal in mind - to heal your cancer. I found Dr Chue after a recurrence was found. My breast cancer came back triple negative and stage IV- basically as aggressive as it can be. After 1 full session of chemo, the scans show no cancer. We will continue treatment for another 9 months to ensure all of the cancer is gone. He also takes routine liquid biopsies to see if there is any cancer in your blood. He does routine scans. He is proactive in his approach, rather than reactive as conventional medicine is. Conventional medicine gives you no hope with a diagnosis such as mine. Dr Chue’s goal is to get rid of my cancer and he’s proven his low dose chemo, along with other supplements, worked in previous patients. I finally have hope.
About Dr. Ben Chue, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1881651313
Education & Certifications
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Ctr-U Wash
- University of Washington
- University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
