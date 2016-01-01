See All Podiatrists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD

Podiatry
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD

Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.

They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clark Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2826 E ILLINOIS AVE, Dallas, TX 75216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 372-4621
  2. 2
    Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    1441 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 372-4621

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Ben Clark Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629099353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Clark Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clark Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clark Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

