Dr. Ben Cohen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (11)
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ben Cohen, MD

Dr. Ben Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Cohen works at Retina Associates Of New York in New York, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cohen's Office Locations

    Retina Associates of New York
    140 E 80th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 772-0600
    Retina Associates of New York
    14 Lawton St Fl 2, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 632-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2020
    Dr Cohen took care of my father for over 15 years. Dr. Cohen and his staff are professional and compassionate. He would never give up on ensuring my father kept his sight. Highly recommend
    Kiki — Apr 25, 2020
    About Dr. Ben Cohen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083608186
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Ee Hosp|Mass Ee Infirm-Harvard U
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

