Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD

Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Deheshi works at Dr Ben Deheshi Orthopedics PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Deheshi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Ben Deheshi Orthopedics PLLC
    909 9th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 (817) 263-6075

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)

Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Femur Fracture
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Ankle Fracture
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Sprain
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Back Pain
Benign Bone and Soft Tissue Tumors
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Broken Neck
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Foot Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Ganglion Cyst
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Resurfacing
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Knee Arthritis
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Metastatic Bone Cancer
Musculoskeletal Sarcomas
Myelopathy
Myositis Ossificans
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Orthopedic Disorders
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pathological Spine Fracture
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Knee
Sacrum Disorders
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Systemic Sclerosis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Vertebral Column Tumors
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Wrist Fracture
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2022
    The absolute BEST orthopedic doctor, and I’ve been to quite a few over the years. Dr. Ben replaced both of my knees a year apart and did the “muscle sparing” procedure. Outside of physical therapy afterwards, I had minimal pain. The other thing I love about this clinic is that I was able to TEXT the staff or Dr Ben at any time with any questions or when I needed refills on meds. They would always get right back to me. Never had this with any doctor in the past. The staff is great! I highly recommend Dr. Deheshi to everyone with knee problems! I had not been able to walk without severe pain since 2006. I was petrified of knee replacement, so I had every shot and procedure available before I couldn’t stand the pain any longer. Now I walk all over the place with zero pain! Thank you Thank you Thank you!
    Paula Martin — Jul 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD
    About Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447774997
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Toronto, Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedic Oncology
    • University of Ottawa - Orthopedic Surgery
    • UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deheshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deheshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deheshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deheshi works at Dr Ben Deheshi Orthopedics PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Deheshi’s profile.

    Dr. Deheshi has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deheshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Deheshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deheshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deheshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deheshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

