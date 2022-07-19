Overview of Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD

Dr. Ben Deheshi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASKATCHEWAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Deheshi works at Dr Ben Deheshi Orthopedics PLLC in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.