Dr. Ben Garrido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Garrido, MD
Overview of Dr. Ben Garrido, MD
Dr. Ben Garrido, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Garrido works at
Dr. Garrido's Office Locations
-
1
Lake Norman Regional Medical Center171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Lake Norman Spine Center170 Medical Park Rd Ste 102, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 660-4750
- 3 8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 228-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garrido?
Very good
About Dr. Ben Garrido, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558549790
Education & Certifications
- AO Spine Fellowship- Santiago, Chile
- Indiana U Hosp
- Indiana University Hospital
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garrido works at
Dr. Garrido has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garrido speaks Spanish.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.