Dr. Ben Garrido, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (69)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ben Garrido, MD

Dr. Ben Garrido, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Garrido works at LAKE NORMAN REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Garrido's Office Locations

    Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
    171 Fairview Rd, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Lake Norman Spine Center
    170 Medical Park Rd Ste 102, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 660-4750
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 228-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Ben Garrido, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558549790
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • AO Spine Fellowship- Santiago, Chile
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Indiana U Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
