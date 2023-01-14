Overview

Dr. Ben-Gary Harvey, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Norte, Division De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Harvey works at Pulmonary - Upper East Side in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Bronchoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.