Dr. Ben Ha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Ha works at Carl K Moy Inc in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.