Dr. Ben Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Kahn, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Kahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3417 Gaston Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 323-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Dr. Kahn is caring, compassionate, patient and listens. He is thorough and checks chart for recent blood work, etc. He orders the correct tests to correctly diagnose symptoms.
About Dr. Ben Kahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1720390263
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Heartburn, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.