Overview of Dr. Ben Kittredge, MD

Dr. Ben Kittredge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Kittredge works at OrthoVirginia in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.