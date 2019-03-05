Dr. Ben Leff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Leff, MD
Overview of Dr. Ben Leff, MD
Dr. Ben Leff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Leff works at
Dr. Leff's Office Locations
Valley Ear Nose and Throat Surgeons9250 N 3rd St Ste 2025, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 944-3311
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Leff has been excellent at treating my particular ear situation. I have had ear issues for many years and have had difficulty finding doctors that were knowledgeable enough to understand my situation. He has been professional but also caring. His staff has been wonderful as well. Deborah his MA was very helpful when my ear flared up while on vacation and got me medicine to take care of it until I could get back.
About Dr. Ben Leff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leff accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leff has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leff.
