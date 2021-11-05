Overview of Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD

Dr. Ben Mousavi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wailuku, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, Kona Community Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.



Dr. Mousavi works at Maui Memorial Medical Ctr Srgy in Wailuku, HI with other offices in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.