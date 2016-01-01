Overview of Dr. Beni Naghi, MD

Dr. Beni Naghi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Naghi works at Tormed Women's Medical Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.