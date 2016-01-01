Dr. Beni Naghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Beni Naghi, MD
Overview of Dr. Beni Naghi, MD
Dr. Beni Naghi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Naghi works at
Dr. Naghi's Office Locations
Tormed Women's Medical Group3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 602, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-5150
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-5150Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Beni Naghi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528046125
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naghi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naghi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naghi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naghi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naghi speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Naghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naghi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.