Dr. Ben Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Ben Nguyen, DO
Dr. Ben Nguyen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Get Well Family Medicine Pllc, 7300 S Western Ave Ste 2, Oklahoma City, OK 73139, (405) 622-4214
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Nguyen knows what hes doing , I've gathered that by my first visit. I will be going back again for regular visits.
Family Medicine
English, Spanish and Vietnamese
NPI: 1093007023
Residency: Nw Integris Family Medicine
Medical School: Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.