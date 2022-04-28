Overview of Dr. Ben Niver, MD

Dr. Ben Niver, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Niver works at The Urology Group in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.