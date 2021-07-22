Overview

Dr. Ben Phillips, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.



Dr. Phillips works at Virginia Endocrinology & Osteoporosis Center in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.