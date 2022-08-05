Overview of Dr. Ben Schoenbachler, MD

Dr. Ben Schoenbachler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and University Of Louisville Hospital.



Dr. Schoenbachler works at UofL Physicians - Psychiatry in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.