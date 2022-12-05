Overview of Dr. Ben Shenassa, MD

Dr. Ben Shenassa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



Dr. Shenassa works at Swida Natural Healthcare and Integrative Medicine Center in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.