Dr. Ben Shenassa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ben Shenassa, MD
Dr. Ben Shenassa, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Behnam Shenassa, MD Inc.2750 W Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (818) 241-3125Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
I have been a patient for years. He NEVER disappoints! His demeanor, his knowledge…just an all around amazing experience being his patient,
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics|Tulane University School Med
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Urology
