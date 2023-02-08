Dr. Ben Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Shin, MD
Overview of Dr. Ben Shin, MD
Dr. Ben Shin, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Shin's Office Locations
Rehabilitation Medicine at NYP/Lower Manhattan Hospital156 William Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Rehabilitation Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical Center525 East 68th Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Healthfirst
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a simple visit but he was thorough and answered my questions. I would recommend for sure.
About Dr. Ben Shin, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, San Diego-Roevelle College, La Jolla, California
- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD|Michigan State University (Flint)
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Houston, Tx
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.