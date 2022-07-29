See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Ben Talei, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (127)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ben Talei, MD

Dr. Ben Talei, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Talei works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Jacono MD Pllc
    440 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 773-4646
  2. 2
    Hemangiomas & Vascular Birthmarks
    120 S Spalding Dr Ste 236, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 288-0641
  3. 3
    Steven J. Waltrip MD Inc.
    465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 750, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 275-4446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Age Spots Chevron Icon
Anophthalmia - Cleft Palate - Micrognathia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carpal Deformity - Micrognathia - Microstomia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Paresis, Hereditary, Congenital Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
Microtia, Meatal Atresia and Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Successful Aging Program Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 29, 2022
    so knowledgeable honesty excellent Dr taLei ! but the staff who worked in the doctor"s office agreed to do the surgery and put the deposit with her and agreed on the date of the surgery. she was very impatient and rude. I had no choice but to give up. I felt really sad.
    yes — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Ben Talei, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144472879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lennox Hill Hosp
    Residency
    • Columbia University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    • University of California, San Diego
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ben Talei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talei has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Talei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

