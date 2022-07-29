Overview of Dr. Ben Talei, MD

Dr. Ben Talei, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Talei works at The New York Center for Facial Plastic and Laser Surgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.