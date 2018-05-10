Dr. Ben Thrower, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrower is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ben Thrower, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Shepherd Center2020 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (866) 327-2166
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Thrower took the time to explain my condition. He answered every question I could think of and them some. The initial appointment included 40 min of Dr. Thrower sitting and talking with me about what it means to have multiple sclerosis.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University of Florida
- Neurology
Dr. Thrower has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrower accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrower has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrower on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrower. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrower.
