Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Overview
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D. and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Locations
Plastic Surgery of Texas10743 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (817) 854-1167Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
Aqua Medical Spa2222 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (469) 898-8480
Hair Enhancement Centers - Dallas11909 Preston Rd Ste 1436, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (682) 339-2036
Hair Enhancement Centers - East Frisco9250 Dallas Pkwy Ste 110, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (817) 854-1079
Lily Med Spa17370 Preston Rd Ste 412, Dallas, TX 75252 Directions (817) 854-1175
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had multiple issues and complications with the previous breast implants placed by another surgeon. Dr. Tittle took on this complex case with carefulness and kept my health and comfort at the top of his concerns through out the several months we worked together. I'm pleased and am so incredibly thankful to Dr. Tittle, his nurses, Lori, his surgical nurse and anesthesiologist. Every single member of his team is out standing. From start to finish I had a wonderful outcome and experience. Not only do my new implants look great but they all feel great, they are safe, they will last and I'm not covering up possible complications or illness. Thank you! You guys are the best.
About Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- General Surgery-University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Internship-Internal Medicine-Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School-M.D.
- Stephen F. Austin University-Pre Med
- Plastic Surgery
489 patients have reviewed Dr. Tittle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tittle.
