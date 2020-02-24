See All Nephrologists in Upper Sandusky, OH
Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO

Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Upper Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Hardin Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Iboaya works at Blanchard Nephrology in Upper Sandusky, OH with other offices in Findlay, OH, Tiffin, OH and Fostoria, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Iboaya's Office Locations

    Wyandot Memorial Hospital
    885 N Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 525-3163
    Blanchard Nephrology LLC
    655 Fox Run Rd Ste C, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (567) 525-3163
    Findlay Kidney & Hypertension Center LLC
    1717 Medical Blvd Ste B, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 425-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Findlay Kidney and Hypertension Center
    100 S Shaffer Park Dr, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 425-8000
    North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
    65 Saint Francis Ave, Tiffin, OH 44883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 447-7283
    Fostoria Community Hospital
    501 Van Buren St, Fostoria, OH 44830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 842-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Bluffton Hospital
  • Hardin Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
  • Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
  • ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital
  • Wyandot Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 24, 2020
    excellent and caring doctor !
    R Maison — Feb 24, 2020
    About Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO

    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699755876
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University Of Missouri At Kansas City/Truman and St. Luke's Medical Centers
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benahili Iboaya, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iboaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iboaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iboaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iboaya has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iboaya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iboaya. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iboaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iboaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iboaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

