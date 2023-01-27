Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bendt Petersen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.
Ascension Medical Group Providence - Surgery6701 Airport Blvd Ste 100, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He went over every aspect about my back problem and explained everything in detail about the problem, and how it could be fixed, and explained it in laymen terms so anyone could understand what he was saying and meant about the problem, and how to fix it as well. Then ask if I had any questions about anything he had went over. Very nice Dr and would use him again.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Petersen has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petersen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
