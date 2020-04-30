Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benigno Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD
Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Benigno Jr works at
Dr. Benigno Jr's Office Locations
University Gynecologic Oncology - Atlanta960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 300-2990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Benigno has played a large roll in me simply existing to see this day. After a removal of a large cyst, ovary, tube, some ommentum, appendix, etc he discovered I had a rare type of ovarian cancer called Granulosa cell tumor that usually grows slow but not mine....mine was growing fast. I had a staging surgery a few months after the initial surgery and was staged at 3C. I did chemo and have had radiation and several different medical treatments and surgeries in the past 8 years I had to move to Charlotte, NC so I had to leave Dr Benigno and I miss him. I went to the ER in Atlanta two or three times and each time the attending ER physician would ask me if I had Dr Benigno’s number. I said I did and they would call expecting to get an answering machine etc but nope MY Dr Benigno picked up his phone every last time!! Love and miss him!! He’s top notch!!! He would even have in depth conversation with my dad via phone calls with my “HIPPA” permission of course.
About Dr. Benedict Benigno Jr, MD
- Oncology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1205802733
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benigno Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benigno Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benigno Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benigno Jr has seen patients for Ovarian Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benigno Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Benigno Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benigno Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benigno Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benigno Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.