Overview of Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD

Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Dr. Studnicka works at MUSC Health Primary Care and Internal Medicine Columbia Medical Park NE in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.