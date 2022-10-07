Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studnicka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD
Overview of Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD
Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Dr. Studnicka's Office Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care and Internal Medicine Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 330, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I have only seen Dr. Studnicka once, but I think he is a really good doctor. He gave me a thorough exam, but most of all he was very patient and listened to my concerns. He is a very compassionate doctor and I would recommend him to anyone looking for a good doctor. Amazing to me, was the fact that I called a week after my visit with a concern about medication and expected the nurse to call me back and instead, Dr. Studnicka called me. In this day and time it's hard to get a nurse to call you (at least that's the experience I have had in the past), so I was really surprised to get his call. He really cares about his patients.
About Dr. Benedict Studnicka, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336198274
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
- Richland Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Studnicka has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Studnicka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Studnicka using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Studnicka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Studnicka works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Studnicka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studnicka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studnicka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studnicka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.